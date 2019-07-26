Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rapid response

Malabar River Festival ties up with the International Canoe Federation to promote young Indian talent

Published: 26th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whenever we picture adventure sports, it’s almost always foreigners dressed up in helmets and gear. Give some credit to the advent of the internet, Indian millennials are also getting into adrenaline driven outdoor activities.

Realising this, the seventh edition of Kozhikode-based Malabar River Festival (MRF) honours up-and-coming athletes in whitewater kayaking. “Last year, our lineup had participants from 21 countries, including world champions like Mike Dawson and Dane Jackson. We’ve marked Kerala on the international kayaking map and now want to open up avenues for native talent,” says Manik Taneja, who co-organises the contest alongside Jacopo Nordera, in collaboration with Kerala Tourism.

Adding credibility to their claim is their debut tie-up with IKCA (Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association) and ICF (International Canoe Federation). “Even though these organisations have their own events, this would be the first time they are tying up with a private fete in India. Malabar River Festival 2019 will become a platform for IKCA to observe talents from across the country and groom promising ones to represent India at international meets like the Olympic Games and the Asian Games,” he informs, about the festival featuring three competitions–Giant Slalom (kayakers have to pass through hanging gates), Boater X (a race between four participants) and Time Trial (sprint to record the fastest individual time).

The organisers hope that the prize money of $15,000 will be an impetus for youngsters to pursue the sport that is still nascent in the country.

Fingers crossed
Unlike many other sports where you can modify the battleground, wild whitewater rafting heavily relies on the weather. So, the question of last year’s devastating flood affecting the course of many rivers comes up. “Our fest is held on Chalipuzha and Iruvanjhipuza, and luckily, the deluge has not changed them drastically. The monsoon has been scanty this time but it seems to be picking up and we hope to have the right water levels in time,” says Jacopo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp