Rapid response

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whenever we picture adventure sports, it’s almost always foreigners dressed up in helmets and gear. Give some credit to the advent of the internet, Indian millennials are also getting into adrenaline driven outdoor activities.

Realising this, the seventh edition of Kozhikode-based Malabar River Festival (MRF) honours up-and-coming athletes in whitewater kayaking. “Last year, our lineup had participants from 21 countries, including world champions like Mike Dawson and Dane Jackson. We’ve marked Kerala on the international kayaking map and now want to open up avenues for native talent,” says Manik Taneja, who co-organises the contest alongside Jacopo Nordera, in collaboration with Kerala Tourism.

Adding credibility to their claim is their debut tie-up with IKCA (Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association) and ICF (International Canoe Federation). “Even though these organisations have their own events, this would be the first time they are tying up with a private fete in India. Malabar River Festival 2019 will become a platform for IKCA to observe talents from across the country and groom promising ones to represent India at international meets like the Olympic Games and the Asian Games,” he informs, about the festival featuring three competitions–Giant Slalom (kayakers have to pass through hanging gates), Boater X (a race between four participants) and Time Trial (sprint to record the fastest individual time).

The organisers hope that the prize money of $15,000 will be an impetus for youngsters to pursue the sport that is still nascent in the country.

Fingers crossed

Unlike many other sports where you can modify the battleground, wild whitewater rafting heavily relies on the weather. So, the question of last year’s devastating flood affecting the course of many rivers comes up. “Our fest is held on Chalipuzha and Iruvanjhipuza, and luckily, the deluge has not changed them drastically. The monsoon has been scanty this time but it seems to be picking up and we hope to have the right water levels in time,” says Jacopo.