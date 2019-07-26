She Skills: ASAP to provide training for women from August

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women above the age of 15 will be provided necessary skills in their desired profession through training provided by ‘She Skills’, a programme initiated by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP). This is targeted towards women who have been forced to quit their jobs due to marriage and marital issues.

Training spanning 150 hours is offered to about 9,000 people for courses relating to retail, banking, apparel, beauty and wellness, food processing and a few others.

The programme will be launched next month. Training is to be provided through authorised service providers in selected centres. On completion of the courses, the students will be put through examinations and will be offered internships and later placements.

The course fee for the general category has been subsidised to 50 per cent and is free of cost for SC/ST category. Applications for the courses are available online.