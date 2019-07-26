Students, IMA protest medical bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical students and doctors under the banner of the Indian Medical Association protested on the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram campus on Thursday against the National Medical Commission Bill.

The protesters alleged that the bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, undermines public health and medical education.

As part of the protest, students staged a hunger strike, burnt the copies of the bill and boycotted the classes.

“A provision of the bill that community health providers will be allowed to practice modern medicine will create second class medicos. This might put patients at risk and lower the standards of health care,” said one of the protesters.

The protesters also objected to the proposed National Exit Test (NEXT). IMA branch president Dr R Anupama, IMA representatives, medical college doctors and students participated.