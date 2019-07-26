Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Toxic waste used to fill land

Officials blame local-self governing bodies in the neighbourhood for the piling up of waste.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic waste clogging a waterbody in the district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though a punishable offence, dumping toxic waste to fill land has become a common practice in the city. As per law, only construction and demolition (C & D) materials are allowed to be used to level land.

A recent incident, where waste materials used for landfilling went viral on social media after a person posted a picture of the occurrence underway in Sasthamangalam-Pipinmoodu road, has put the focus back on the issue. Corporation officials, however, remain unaware. "Dumping toxic waste to fill land is a punishable offence. If we identify such cases on public property, a fine is levied on the spot and action taken against the offenders. In the case of private property, it gets a bit tricky. Action can only be taken if the person is found guilty as per the Public Health Act," said an official with the corporation. "We have not received any such complaints as of now. If we do, suitable action will be taken," he said.

"The incident being referred to is disturbing. As the city is considering solution for waste disposal and aiming to reduce solid waste, such an act is unacceptable. The waste is toxic and its toxicity will affect groundwater as well as the river flowing through the area," said a local.

Officials blame local-self governing bodies in the neighbourhood for the piling up of waste."E-waste and toxic waste are brought in huge quantities in the middle of the night after being collected from various locations outside the city limits and they get dumped to fill in pits. It proves less expensive for landowners as compared to the C & D materials. Most of these incidents go unreported. There was no incident in the recent past. However, we receive complaints all the time. Mining soil already attracts a lot of media attention and the corporation usually gets slammed," said another official with the corporation. As of now, there are close to 45 material and resource recovery centres in the city and one dry waste collection hub near Sasthamangalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toxic waste
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp