District administration left in a lurch over vavubali rituals

With only four days left for vavubali, the district administration is still indecisive about Shanghumugham. The bali ghat on the beach was earlier destroyed by the sea. 

Waves lashing the shore at Shanghumugham. With vavubali only four days away, the chances of offering bali here remain doubtful Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only four days left for vavubali, the district administration is still indecisive about Shanghumugham. The bali ghat on the beach was earlier destroyed by the sea. 
Various organisations and individuals including the Devaswom Board organise facilities for bali at the beach every year. While the District Collector maintains that they can afford to wait a couple more days to decide on the facilities at Shankhumugam, people remain sceptical. 

A high-level meeting under Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran is to be held on Saturday to discuss the observance of vavubali at Shangumugham and another meeting of the officials has also been called by the city corporation on the same day. Meanwhile, the Devaswom Board is set on arranging the bali rituals here and are working towards setting up necessary arrangements. Preparation works are progressing at a fast pace at Thiruvallam, the other bali ghat in the city.

The board has also appointed an officer to take care of the arrangements in both places. "The preparatory works in Thiruvallam will be finished by Monday. In the case of Shanghumugham, doubts persist. Last year, the entry was restricted. This year, however, the sea is yet to recede. We are looking at other options," said a Devaswom board official. 

Mayor V K Prasanth said "We will try to facilitate the bali ritual by setting up a barricade. Maximum security measures will be in place. We cannot afford to not hold the ritual in Shanghumugham asThiruvallam won't be able to take in the extra crowd."

