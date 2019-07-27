Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fake currency racket targeted coastal residents

Probe reveals fake notes also spent at beverage outlets, given to migrant labourers

Published: 27th July 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People in coastal areas were the primary targets of the fake note racket from Attingal which was busted by the police on Thursday, a probe into the seizure has revealed.

“A bulk of the fake notes were circulated in coastal areas on the instructions of Shameer, a resident of Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode, the fourth accused. This was done to avoid detection, as the members of the racket felt using the notes in the city would easily expose them,” said a police officer. “The fake notes were also spent at beverage outlets and given to migrant labourers,” the officer said.

Attingal DySP KA Vidyadharan said the probe would pick up pace only after police got custody of the four accused persons who were arrested by the Attingal police and are currently in judicial custody. 

“We have to cover a lot of aspects in the case. We are awaiting scientific evidence such as call details of the accused to determine the extent and reach of the racket. So far, the probe is hinging on the statements given by the accused. However, we cannot take their statements at face value,” Vidyadharan said.
Contradictory statements

Police officers said the accused persons had criminal antecedents and were misleading investigators by giving contradictory statements and lying.

“One of the accused persons, Abdul Vahab, has served five years in jail in ganja-related case. Unni, who was arrested by the Feroke police from Kunnamangalam, and Shameer also have criminal antecedents. They know how to hold out during interrogation. Hence, we are awaiting call details and other scientific evidence,” said a police officer. 

Modus operandi
The accused used to provide fake notes of Rs 3 lakh face value for every Rs 1 lakh of genuine currency. They also charged Rs 20,000 as commission for exchanging Rs 1 lakh of genuine currency.

Though the police feel the case does not have any national or international ramification — as the notes seized were of inferior quality — they are still waiting to get custody of the accused to arrive at a conclusion.

“The fake notes can easily be identified. If they get wet, their colour changes significantly. Members of the racket did not replicate the security features present in original notes. Instead, they simply took colour printouts. In fact, the case cannot be termed a ‘counterfeit currency’ case. Rather, it is fake note seizure case,” said a senior officer in the Thiruvananthapuram rural police.

“Still, the roots of the racket will be thoroughly probed to identify the persons involved in the crime. We have got a few names and their details are being verified,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fake currency racket
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp