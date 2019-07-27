Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Woman lives with ‘ex-husband’ for years unaware of divorced status

The strange case came up before the adalat organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission in Thiruvananthapuram.

Image used for representational purpose for divorce

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A woman here had the shock of her life when she realised her husband with whom she had been living for the past several years had divorced her long before! 

A middle-aged man from Thiruvananthapuram clandestinely secured his divorce from his wife without her knowledge and lived with her for years enjoying all the benefits of married life. 

The strange case came up before the Adalat organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission (SWC) here on Friday. The issue came to light when the woman raised a complaint against her husband pointing out his illicit relationship with another woman. 

During investigation, it was found that the man had secured divorce from the woman around seven years ago keeping her in the dark. He first secured her signature in some papers without disclosing the details, and in the sweetest way, asked her to go home for about six months. 

During this time, he forged documents stating that he had not been staying with his wife and secured the divorce from authorities. In the meantime, he entered into a relationship with another woman whom he befriended on social media. 

All this while, he kept living with his ‘divorced’ wife and was having a relationship with another woman.

The woman first came to know about her divorced status only when the case came up for hearing in the court. The Commission has warned the man that it would take further action on the petition of the woman after a detailed investigation. 

Wealthy women fall prey to 73-yr-old fraudster

The Commission also summoned a 73-year-old man who allegedly swindled wealth and valuables from a number of women after marrying them. He has been targeting retired women with good income who led a solitary life after retirement. The commission has found that he had swindled the retirement fund and valuables from a number of women. He even took possession of the family pension of his one his wives after remarrying.

The Commission has settled as many as 79 cases out of 240 cases considered on Friday.

