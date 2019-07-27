Molestation cases on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no end to the crimes against women in the district. A total of 1,517 molestation cases were reported this year till April in the state. Out of this, the highest number of molestation cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, which is about 130. This is followed by Ernakulam rural with 119 cases and Malappuram with 114 cases.

Of the total 584 cases of crimes reported against women this year till April in Thiruvananthapuram city and rural, 209 were incidents of molestation, 100 were rape, two were kidnapping and abduction, six were eve-teasing, 92 were cruelty by husband or relatives and 175 were other offences, as per the statistics with the Kerala Police. However, it is a major relief that no dowry-related deaths were reported in the district. Also, the number of child marriages has come down.

The total number of crimes against women reported in the state during the 10-year period was a whopping 1,34,929. Out of this, 4,653 crimes against women were reported this year alone till April.

Commenting on the high number of crimes against women in the district, Aadhithya R, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said, "Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of crimes against women and some went unreported as women were inhibited to come forward. But, now more women are shedding their inhibitions and coming forward to report crimes. This is a positive sign and shows that women have become more empowered."

He also said that molestation and rape cases are being reported frequently in the district. "More programmes related to women safety are being held in colleges and organisations by the police department so that they can fight violence and report crimes against them. Women self-defence programmes are also being conducted so that they can defend themselves when situations arise," said the deputy commissioner.

Also, an increase in crimes against women tourists has been noted. The police officials have strengthened patrolling in tourist areas. A separate patrolling team has been appointed along with the Pink Police to check crimes against women in tourist destinations.

Aadhithya also stressed the need to make the city more safe for women by installing more streetlights in remote areas. He also pointed out that a survey was conducted by the police department in the Technopark area to find out the difficulties faced by women IT employees. As part of the survey, 13 places in and around the area were identified where the women felt unsafe. "We spoke to the local panchayat and took the decision to install more streetlights in the areas that were marked unsafe," said Aadhithya. The police officer also stressed on the need to create more awareness on women safety and identify the problems faced by women in the district.

Crimes against women up to April

Case City Rural

Rape 36 64

Molestation 79 130

Kidnapping and abduction 2 0

Eve teasing 5 1

Cruelty by husband and relatives 30 62

Other offences 94 81

Total cases 246 338