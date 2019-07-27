Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Molestation cases on the rise in Thiruvananthapuram

As per police statistics, 130 cases were reported till April this year

Published: 27th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There is no end to the crimes against women in the district. A total of 1,517 molestation cases were reported this year till April in the state. Out of this, the highest number of molestation cases were reported from Thiruvananthapuram rural limits, which is about 130. This is followed by Ernakulam rural with 119 cases and Malappuram with 114 cases.

Of the total 584 cases of crimes reported against women this year till April in Thiruvananthapuram city and rural, 209 were incidents of molestation, 100 were rape, two were kidnapping and abduction, six were eve-teasing, 92 were cruelty by husband or relatives and 175 were other offences, as per the statistics with the Kerala Police. However, it is a major relief that no dowry-related deaths were reported in the district. Also, the number of child marriages has come down. 

The total number of crimes against women reported in the state during the 10-year period was a whopping 1,34,929. Out of this, 4,653 crimes against women were reported this year alone till April.
Commenting on the high number of crimes against women in the district, Aadhithya R, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said, "Over the years, there has been an increase in the number of crimes against women and some went unreported as women were inhibited to come forward. But, now more women are shedding their inhibitions and coming forward to report crimes. This is a positive sign and shows that women have become more empowered."

He also said that molestation and rape cases are being reported frequently in the district. "More programmes related to women safety are being held in colleges and organisations by the police department so that they can fight violence and report crimes against them. Women self-defence programmes are also being conducted so that they can defend themselves when situations arise," said the deputy commissioner.
Also, an increase in crimes against women tourists has been noted. The police officials have strengthened patrolling in tourist areas. A separate patrolling team has been appointed along with the Pink Police to check crimes against women in tourist destinations. 

Aadhithya also stressed the need to make the city more safe for women by installing more streetlights in remote areas. He also pointed out that a survey was conducted by the police department in the Technopark area to find out the difficulties faced by women IT employees. As part of the survey, 13 places in and around the area were identified where the women felt unsafe. "We spoke to the local panchayat and took the decision to install more streetlights in the areas that were marked unsafe," said Aadhithya. The police officer also stressed on the need to create more awareness on women safety and identify the problems faced by women in the district.

Crimes against women up to April

Case     City     Rural
Rape    36    64
Molestation    79    130
Kidnapping and abduction    2    0
Eve teasing    5    1
Cruelty by husband and relatives    30    62
Other offences    94     81

Total cases  246   338

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Molestation cases Thiruvananthapuram crime
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp