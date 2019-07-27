Option arrangement and confirmation till July 29

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Candidates can carry out online option arrangement and confirmation for the second phase of allotment to MBBS/BDS course and third phase allotment to agriculture, veterinary, forestry and fisheries courses till 5 pm on July 29. The facility is available on the website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can also carry out fresh option registration for four medical colleges that have been included.

The allotment based on the options submitted before the prescribed dates will be available on the CEE’s website from the evening of July 31.

The detailed notification will be published later on the website.

Helpline numbers: 0471-2332123, 2339101, 2339102, 2339103 & 2339104 (10 am - 5 pm)