Prisoners get into the shoes of shoemakers

Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram is setting a model for other prisons in the state.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram is setting a model for other prisons in the state. After the 'Food for Freedom' which has been drawing hordes of customers with their delicacies available at different mobile counters in the city, the Central Prison and Correctional Home at Poojappura has now turned to footwear production.

A leather unit in the jail compound has been started where the prison authorities are training inmates to make casual footwear. Initially, 10 inmates are to be trained in footwear production with the help of a leather instructor and a shoemaker, who will teach them the basics of shoe-making. 

After the training, shoes made by the inmates are slated to be sold through the sales counters of the prison.
"In the days to come, we are planning to buy more machines. Besides this, we are also planning to buy good quality leather from other states to manufacture shoes," said Ratheesh R C, assistant superintendent Grade 1 of Poojappura Central Prison.

The leather unit has been made at a cost of D3 lakh including raw materials and machinery. "In the initial phase, shoes of sizes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are made. Later, we plan to manufacture side bags, belts and sandals," said Ratheesh. 

A modern kitchen and RO plant will also be set up in the jail compound. This project was inaugurated by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Singh on Monday. 
The modern kitchen is to be made at an estimated cost of D1.5 crore, which include a steam producer machine in which 100 kg of food can be prepared in an hour, two rice cookers, tea kettle, an idli-maker and two curry vessels. 

After the preparation of the food for the inmates, a huge amount of cooking oil remains which cannot be reused. As a solution to this, prison authorities have come up with a plan to make use of the used cooking oil to make bar soaps for laundry which are to be sold at D3 at the jail counter. 

