Thiruvananthapuram to get five new gas crematoriums

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to encourage eco-friendly cremation, Thiruvananthapuram corporation will soon open five gas crematoriums in the city. Two of them will be at Shanthi Kavadam in Thycaud, while two will be installed at Kazhakkoottam and one at Kanjirampara.

"Tender works have been completed. The crematoriums are expected to be functional in six months. The charges and other aspects will be decided once they are ready," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

Gas crematoriums are encouraged as they are free of odour and energy-efficient. While the electric crematoriums demand an uninterrupted power supply, gas crematoriums operated on LPG cylinders. The cremation in the gas crematoriums takes up to two hours.

"Electric crematoriums are prone to failure with disruption in the power supply. Even now, the electric crematorium at Thycaud is not in a working condition due to a faulty transformer. This happens often as each machine requires 83-ampere power. We need a 250 kV transformer to run both furnaces here. With the setting up of gas crematoriums, we will be moving towards a more feasible cremation system," said a corporation official.

According to a worker at Shanthi Kavadam, a platform has been set for the gas crematorium. "Only the machine needs to be placed. It may take a couple of months," he said.

Corporation officials also maintain that more awareness is required to promote the eco-friendly method. "Only people with limited space in their property or limited financial condition brings bodies here. Many still prefer traditional pyres as it is also part of their beliefs. However, if this move is to promote eco-friendly methods, the importance of using them should also be taught to people," said the official.