Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ASAP to launch ‘She Skills’ programme

Applicants can avail training from any district of their choice. Training will be provided to as many as 300 batches with 30 students in each batch.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is all set to roll out ‘She Skills’ to enable females above 15 years of age with job skills for sectors such as banking, retail, apparel, beauty, wellness and food processing. 

The courses will begin in August at select centres managed by ASAP training service providers. 
“According to  India Skills report, the economy will grow by 10 per cent if the presence of women in the job sector is doubled,” Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, said while announcing the new project. 
 As many as 9,000 women are expected to be trained as part of various courses, the duration of which is 150 hours. The minister said that the project will also help improve leadership, communication and organisational skills. 

ASAP will also provide internship facility after course completion. 
Also, an incentive linked fee structure has been evolved for the programme. Participants in the Above Poverty Line and general categories will be provided 50 per cent subsidy on course fee. 
The course fee has been waived off with certain conditions for women belonging to Below Poverty Line, SC/ ST categories and non-creamy layer backward classes. Applications can be submitted online. 

Applicants can avail training from any district of their choice. Training will be provided to as many as 300 batches with 30 students in each batch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASAP
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp