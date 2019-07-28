ASAP to launch ‘She Skills’ programme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) is all set to roll out ‘She Skills’ to enable females above 15 years of age with job skills for sectors such as banking, retail, apparel, beauty, wellness and food processing.

The courses will begin in August at select centres managed by ASAP training service providers.

“According to India Skills report, the economy will grow by 10 per cent if the presence of women in the job sector is doubled,” Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, said while announcing the new project.

As many as 9,000 women are expected to be trained as part of various courses, the duration of which is 150 hours. The minister said that the project will also help improve leadership, communication and organisational skills.

ASAP will also provide internship facility after course completion.

Also, an incentive linked fee structure has been evolved for the programme. Participants in the Above Poverty Line and general categories will be provided 50 per cent subsidy on course fee.

The course fee has been waived off with certain conditions for women belonging to Below Poverty Line, SC/ ST categories and non-creamy layer backward classes. Applications can be submitted online.

Applicants can avail training from any district of their choice. Training will be provided to as many as 300 batches with 30 students in each batch.