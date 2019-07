By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara Assistant Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced a person to seven years in prison for a road accident.

The convicted has been identified as 42-year-old Ajith Kumar of Pallichal.

According to police officers, the judgment concerns an accident case near Victory School at Nemom on May 2015, in which Ajith Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, because of his negligent driving, killed a police officer.