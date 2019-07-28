Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium road construction to be completed within a week

The road to Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium would be completed within a week.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road to Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium would be completed within a week. The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting directed the Public Works Department and Forest Department to complete the work in one week.

The work of Vellarada village office will be completed in six months. D K Murali, MLA, raised the issue of the construction of the Upper Sanatorium road in the DDC. Additional district magistrate was asked to ensure that the work was upto speed. 

C K Hareendran, MLA, in the meeting praised Health Department officials for the Centre’s recognition to Puzhanad family health centre at Parassala. Puzhanad primary health centre had been elevated to family health centre under the ‘Ardram’ project of the state government.

District development committee meeting which was held at the collectorate conference hall also discussed other issues pertaining to the development of the district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp