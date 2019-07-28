Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium road construction to be completed within a week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The road to Ponmudi Upper Sanatorium would be completed within a week. The District Development Committee (DDC) meeting directed the Public Works Department and Forest Department to complete the work in one week.

The work of Vellarada village office will be completed in six months. D K Murali, MLA, raised the issue of the construction of the Upper Sanatorium road in the DDC. Additional district magistrate was asked to ensure that the work was upto speed.

C K Hareendran, MLA, in the meeting praised Health Department officials for the Centre’s recognition to Puzhanad family health centre at Parassala. Puzhanad primary health centre had been elevated to family health centre under the ‘Ardram’ project of the state government.

District development committee meeting which was held at the collectorate conference hall also discussed other issues pertaining to the development of the district.