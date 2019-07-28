Kerala govt prepares to ensure safe ‘bali tharpan’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With severe sea erosion threatening the smooth conduct of ‘bali tharpan’, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran convened a high-level meeting on Saturday to assess the ‘bali’ arrangements made at the popular destinations.

He has asked the devotees to exercise utmost caution at Shankumugham beach where the swell waves had damaged the most. “They should follow the instructions of police, lifeguards and Devaswom officers,” said Surendran.

The minister has also asked the authorities scale up the facilities at other places to accommodate a higher number of devotees.

Instructions were also given to install warning boards and cordon off such areas in the beach which is prone to risk, said the minister.

It is learnt that Deputy Collectors have been entrusted with ensuring a successful bali tharpan at major centres in the district.

“The centres which have been selected for bali tharpan will strictly adhere to green protocol. It will be ensured that the drainage water from Parvathi Puthanaar does not enter the ‘bali tharpan’ ghat at Thiruvallam,” an officer said.

According to the officer, special attention is also being given to ensure more bus services, parking spaces, shower baths, portable toilets and other facilities.