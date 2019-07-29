First transgender joins Trivandrum University College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nadira Mehrin will be the first transgender student at University College Thiruvananthapuram. She will be studying MA Political Science. Though the classes for the first year had commenced two-weeks ago, Nadira will join the class on Monday.

“I am going to University College with great expectations. My utmost aim is to enjoy college life. But at the same time I want to inspire my community members to take up studies and better their lives,” said Nadira.

Nadira was earlier in the news for being the first transgender to contest for the general secretary’s post in the student union elections held at AJ College. She had completed her under graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication.