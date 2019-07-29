Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Once ailing Poozhanad Family Health Centre now nation’s best

It tops the National Quality Certification chart with a record score of 99%. Earlier, it was the hot pick to which officers who faced disciplinary action were transferred

Published: 29th July 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Poozhanadu FHC

Poozhanadu FHC, which scored 99 per cent marks in the National Quality Certification (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tucked away in a quiet hamlet near Kattakada, the family health centre at Poozhanad with an unimpressive track record in the past is in the news now for all the good reasons. 

It recently topped the National Quality Certification chart released by the National Health Mission and that too with a record score of 99 per cent. It has become only the second FHC in the state to achieve this commendable feat after Kayyur FHC in Kasaragod some time back. 

Basking in the glory of being the topmost primary healthcare centre in the country, the Poozhanad FHC in the Ottasekharamangalam panchayat could trace its origin back to 84 years. Started in 1935 during the time of the malaria epidemic outbreak, it was originally a centre entrusted with the task of procurement and distribution of quinine (a medication for malaria).

Later, it was looked down upon as a primary health centre notorious for being the hot pick to which officers who faced disciplinary action were transferred. 

“The winds of change came to this health centre in 2015, at a time when the average OP turnout per day was 30 to 40. But over a period of time, the health centre bettered its performance and made a mark of its own. Now, the OP turnout per day is anywhere between 250 and 300,” said K Jayachandran, Kunnanadu ward councillor of Ottasekharamangalam panchayat. 

Dr Vinoj K V, medical officer, Poozhanad FHC, credits the achievement to the tireless efforts and dedication of the staff of the centre. The facility had undergone an assessment by a two-member team of empanelled external assessors on June 3 and 4, and had met all criteria required for the National Quality Certification,” said Dr Vinoj K V, medical officer, Poozhanad FHC. 

The impetus to go for National Quality Certification had come after the Kayakalp assessment in 2018, said Vinoj.  “But we got barely six months for preparing the centre for the certification. It was entirely a different process. Kayakalp had assessed the aspects of hygiene and waste management. But for NQC, we had to go through a checklist of 1,000 items and had to meet 50 standards.”  

To make the centre fit for NQC, the centre received financial assistance to the tune of `6 lakh and `5 lakh  from the National Health Mission and Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, respectively. 

Growth from 30 to 300 patients

At a time when the average OP turnout per day was 30 to 40. But over a period of time the health centre bettered its performance and made a mark of its own. Now, the OP turnout per day is anywhere between 250 and 300.  The health centre received financial assistance to the tune of C6 lakh from the National Health Mission. 

  • A piece of history
  • Poozhanad FHC set up in 1935 during the time of malaria epidemic outbreak 
  • Originally it was a centre to procure and distribute ‘quinine’ 
  • Later it’s status raised to a primary health centre 
  •  It later became a notorious hotspot to transfer officers who faced disciplinary action
  • 2018:  Centre upgraded to Family Health Centre under Aardram Mission 
  • First FHC in the state to be declared a paperless one 
  • The centre now has three doctors, four staff nurses, three lab technicians and three pharmacists

Rare feat

The state achieved a rare feat as the top seven positions in the National Quality Certification chart were taken over by the family health centres from Kerala. The six other centres credited to be the best primary health centres in the nation are Chaliyar (Malappuram), Srikrishnapuram (Palakkad), Othara (Pathanamthitta), Ramanattukara (Kozhikode), Kottiyoor (Kannur) and Mundoor (Thrissur). Of the 55 centres sent for NQC, 32 has received certification. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kattakada Poozhanad Family Health Centre National Quality Certification Ottasekharamangalam panchayat Chaliyar Srikrishnapuram
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp