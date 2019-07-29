Once ailing Poozhanad Family Health Centre now nation’s best

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tucked away in a quiet hamlet near Kattakada, the family health centre at Poozhanad with an unimpressive track record in the past is in the news now for all the good reasons.

It recently topped the National Quality Certification chart released by the National Health Mission and that too with a record score of 99 per cent. It has become only the second FHC in the state to achieve this commendable feat after Kayyur FHC in Kasaragod some time back.

Basking in the glory of being the topmost primary healthcare centre in the country, the Poozhanad FHC in the Ottasekharamangalam panchayat could trace its origin back to 84 years. Started in 1935 during the time of the malaria epidemic outbreak, it was originally a centre entrusted with the task of procurement and distribution of quinine (a medication for malaria).

Later, it was looked down upon as a primary health centre notorious for being the hot pick to which officers who faced disciplinary action were transferred.

“The winds of change came to this health centre in 2015, at a time when the average OP turnout per day was 30 to 40. But over a period of time, the health centre bettered its performance and made a mark of its own. Now, the OP turnout per day is anywhere between 250 and 300,” said K Jayachandran, Kunnanadu ward councillor of Ottasekharamangalam panchayat.

Dr Vinoj K V, medical officer, Poozhanad FHC, credits the achievement to the tireless efforts and dedication of the staff of the centre. The facility had undergone an assessment by a two-member team of empanelled external assessors on June 3 and 4, and had met all criteria required for the National Quality Certification,” said Dr Vinoj K V, medical officer, Poozhanad FHC.

The impetus to go for National Quality Certification had come after the Kayakalp assessment in 2018, said Vinoj. “But we got barely six months for preparing the centre for the certification. It was entirely a different process. Kayakalp had assessed the aspects of hygiene and waste management. But for NQC, we had to go through a checklist of 1,000 items and had to meet 50 standards.”

To make the centre fit for NQC, the centre received financial assistance to the tune of `6 lakh and `5 lakh from the National Health Mission and Ottasekharamangalam panchayat, respectively.

Growth from 30 to 300 patients

At a time when the average OP turnout per day was 30 to 40. But over a period of time the health centre bettered its performance and made a mark of its own. Now, the OP turnout per day is anywhere between 250 and 300. The health centre received financial assistance to the tune of C6 lakh from the National Health Mission.

A piece of history

Poozhanad FHC set up in 1935 during the time of malaria epidemic outbreak

Originally it was a centre to procure and distribute ‘quinine’

Later it’s status raised to a primary health centre

It later became a notorious hotspot to transfer officers who faced disciplinary action

2018: Centre upgraded to Family Health Centre under Aardram Mission

First FHC in the state to be declared a paperless one

The centre now has three doctors, four staff nurses, three lab technicians and three pharmacists

Rare feat

The state achieved a rare feat as the top seven positions in the National Quality Certification chart were taken over by the family health centres from Kerala. The six other centres credited to be the best primary health centres in the nation are Chaliyar (Malappuram), Srikrishnapuram (Palakkad), Othara (Pathanamthitta), Ramanattukara (Kozhikode), Kottiyoor (Kannur) and Mundoor (Thrissur). Of the 55 centres sent for NQC, 32 has received certification.