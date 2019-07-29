Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Institute gets portable CT scanner

The battery-powered machine has an innovative internal drive system that can easily be transported from room to room.

SCTIMST

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bolstering its aim to provide advanced treatment to patients, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has acquired a portable full-body computerised tomography (CT) scanner. The device, which has a wider range of imaging techniques than conventional CT scanners, is a versatile system that can be used in intensive care units. It also serves the purpose of both portable CT and intra-operative CT (iCT) scanner and provides point-of-care high-quality CT images.

According to SCTIMST, a portable full-body CT scanner can identify postoperative complications like blood clots and brain swelling enabling neurosurgeons to take corrective measures, if needed. 
“Results from the scanner support the doctor during operations on the brain and spinal cord for which vital real-time information acquired in the minimum possible time is crucial and every minute counts in deciding outcomes. The machine has been acquired with the financial assistance of the Department of Science and Technology,” said a SCTIMST statement. 

The battery-powered machine has an innovative internal drive system that can easily be transported from room to room. It is also compatible with picture archival computer systems, electronic medical records, surgical planning and navigation systems and robotic systems. The machine, which has wireless connectivity, does not have age or weight restrictions and is designed to accommodate patients of all sizes.

