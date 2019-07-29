Trivandrum Forest Department to organise adalat on August 9

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department is organising an adalat in the district to seek immediate redressal of grievances related to Forest and Wildlife Department. Forest Minister K Raju will inaugurate the event at Nedumangad Municipal Town Hall on August 9 at 10 am.

Complaints received till August 2 will be considered at the adalat. Applications with address and phone number can be submitted to various offices of the Forest Department along with supporting documents.

The token number received by the complainant at the time of application is used for further inquiries. The adalat will conclude at 1 pm.