Trivandrum residents question scientific advice for delay in Shanghumugham road construction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the District Collector has proposed a scientific study before rebuilding the road at Shanghumugham, the local people are sceptical. For, the past experiences show all promises and furore die would be ignored once the sea calms down. The Domestic Terminal road was damaged in sea erosion last June.

“We want the road ready as soon as possible. Once the sea retreats, patchwork can be done. None of us understands the relevance of a scientific study in this case because it is nature's wrath. A boundary wall is an option. The repeated sea erosions along the coastline are due to the work underway at Vizhinjam.

We welcome all the studies, but a timely decision is needed. People cannot suffer endlessly because of this. The officials make big promises, which remain on paper,” said Solomon, ward councillor, Shanghumugham.

As of now, barricades are used on the roadside to ensure safety. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had earlier said there was no point in undertaking repair work here.

“Since the road gets hit every time a sea erosion happens, we need a scientific study. The construction has to happen in a way that it can withstand the sea attacks,” he said after inspecting the road recently.

The district administration is also seeking scientific aid to protect the coastal stretch from Valiyathura, where lives are upended by sea erosion once every few months. As of now, hundreds live in various camps.