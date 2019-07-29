Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum residents question scientific advice for delay in Shanghumugham road construction

Though the District Collector has proposed a scientific study before rebuilding the road at Shanghumugham, the local people are sceptical.

Published: 29th July 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Shanghumugham

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the District Collector has proposed a scientific study before rebuilding the road at Shanghumugham, the local people are sceptical. For, the past experiences show all promises and furore die would be ignored once the sea calms down. The Domestic Terminal road was damaged in sea erosion last June. 

“We want the road ready as soon as possible. Once the sea retreats, patchwork can be done. None of us understands the relevance of a scientific study in this case because it is nature's wrath. A boundary wall is an option. The repeated sea erosions along the coastline are due to the work underway at Vizhinjam.

We welcome all the studies, but a timely decision is needed. People cannot suffer endlessly because of this. The officials make big promises, which remain on paper,” said Solomon, ward councillor, Shanghumugham.

As of now, barricades are used on the roadside to ensure safety. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan had earlier said there was no point in undertaking repair work here. 

“Since the road gets hit every time a sea erosion happens, we need a scientific study. The construction has to happen in a way that it can withstand the sea attacks,” he said after inspecting the road recently.

The district administration is also seeking scientific aid to protect the coastal stretch from Valiyathura, where lives are upended by sea erosion once every few months. As of now, hundreds live in various camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shanghumugham Trivandrum district collector Vizhinjam District Collector K Gopalakrishnan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp