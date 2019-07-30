Digital India Week begins in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is observing the Digital India Week 2019 till August 2. The week was formally inaugurated by S Chithra, director of Kerala State IT Mission.

In her inaugural address, Chitra announced that Kerala is the only state which has declared internet as a basic human right. She introduced various IT-related activities such as Information Kerala Mission, IT services through Akshaya cenres, and important IT-related services provided by the government.

S Somanath, director of VSSC, presided over the function. He highlighted the efforts going on in Digital India VSSC since 2015. He said that it is relatively easy to build IT-enabled infrastructure but a bit more difficult to make people use it. He sensitised the audience about the digital end-to-end manufacturing, the scope for additive manufacturing and need for a digitally-enabled production line for rockets and satellites.

Seven software packages for use in VSSC towards a paperless office and improved efficiency were released by Somanath during the inaugural session.

IISU director D Sam Dayala Dev and VSSC associate director V Kishorenath offered felicitations. M N Namboothiripad highlighted the details of the programme. C R Thomas welcomed the gathering and Ashok Bandyopadhyay proposed the vote of thanks.