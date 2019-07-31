Assembly is a place to dissent: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Legislative assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said that Assembly was a centre for dissent. He was speaking at the release of P Sreekumar’s ‘Press Gallery Kanda Sabha’, a compilation of newspaper analysis of assembly proceedings from the last fifty years, here on Tuesday. He released the compilation, published by Kerala Media Academy, by handing it over to the former assembly speaker V M Sudheeran.

The Speaker said that the assembly was a place where serious discussions on legislations take place and media should not report it with a sarcastic tone. He said that there was a lot of difference between reporting during olden days and the present day reporting and asked media to introspect.

V M Sudheeran while speaking on the occasion said that Parliament and assembly were places where serious business should take place regarding the lives of people. He said that during the period of the first assembly in 1957, not a single day was lost owing to disruption of proceedings even during the liberation struggle. He said that during 1977 when he was elected for the first time to the Parliament, not a single day was lost but in 1996 when he was reelected, the situation had changed drastically and several days were lost.

Sudheeran said that there was a major value erosion in Indian democracy and that defection should never be allowed. The former speaker said that those who were defecting from parties were cheating the people and called for legislation to charge cheating case against those legislators. He said that President of India should take the initiative to reach a consensus among all political parties to prevent defectionsKerala Media Academy chairman, R S Babu said that the Speaker should take initiative to incorporate all the news paper reports of earlier days as the assembly had the records since 1986 only.

He said that Kerala Media Academy can associate with the legislative assembly in this process.O Rajagopal MLA, Information and PRD secretary P Venugopal, P Sreekumar also spoke on the occasion. Several senior journalists were felicitated during the programme. First batch students of Photo journalism course of Kerala Media Academy were distributed.