BJP members walk out of Thiruvananthapuram corporation council meeting

Council hall turned acrimonious after both BJP and UDF councillors demanded action against revenue inspector Suresh 

Published: 31st July 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Thiruvananthapuram corporation council discussions that began with applause ended with acrimonious scenes on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the councillors had welcomed the agenda to discuss the recent suspension of two corporation staff. One had been suspended for financial irregularities and the other for misconduct. But the council hall soon turned acrimonious when both BJP and UDF councillors discussed action against another official, revenue inspector Suresh. 

The council hall witnessed heated discussions when various councillors including Karamana Ajith, Beemapally Rasheed, Peter Solomon, K Anilkumar, Johnson Joseph and D Anil Kumar levelled allegations against the revenue inspector. 

Karamana Ajith, the BJP councillor, alleged that even the mayor was finding it hard to implement his decisions when it came to officials. While arguing for action against the revenue inspector, he brought up the suspensions mentioned in the agenda. The corporation had suspended L Sindhu on grounds of misconduct with the councillors. “Mayor issued the order on July 20. However, the file did not see daylight till July 22. The officials had kept the file aside and said another person was working in her capacity. Mayor had to force his hand on July 22 to finally make it an official order,” he said.   

The mayor V K Prasanth responding to the demand, said that he was waiting for the report against the inspector to take action. “I have received two complaints, one from town planning standing committee chairperson Palayam Rajan and councillor Giri. I have sought a report on the incident. Once I get it, action will be taken,” he said.

The BJP councillors, however, wanted a date. With the mayor not responding, they walked out raising slogans, led by councillor M R Gopan. In an earlier council meeting, the alleged lapses from corporation officials and their misconduct had come up for discussion. Then the mayor had promised a detailed discussion in the next council. After that meet, a group of officials including Suresh had protested in front of the office during office hours. 

Seeking attention to Beemappally
Meanwhile, councillor Beemappally Rasheed covered his mouth using a black cloth and held a placard demanding help for Beemappally residents. “We will launch stronger mass protests if our requests are not heeded,” said Rasheed who stood with the placard for close to an hour.
Mayor acknowledged the issue and promised  to everything possible.

