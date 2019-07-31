Collection centre for Assam flood victims gets cold response

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : During the Kerala flood, last year, help poured in from different parts of the state. Individuals as well as organisations extended help in the flood-affected areas. Even social media was flooded with messages supporting the campaign for the collection of relief materials.

However, there has been negligible support for the Assam flood victims. A relief material collection centre was opened on Saturday at Rail Kalyana Mandapam in Thampanoor by the district administration so that people can drop in their contributions. It is open from 9 am to 7 pm. But, only a few have responded.

"Last year, the response had been overwhelming," says Bharath Govind G S, volunteer coordinator. He also said that many people are aware of the Assam floods and the difficulties faced by the victims. "However, there is not much awareness on social media," says Bharath. "But we have asked for donations through Facebook."

Volunteers have also gone to schools and colleges to create awareness. The materials needed include baby food and clothes, sanitary napkins, phenyl, bleaching powder, candles, torches, soaps, dettol, mosquito nets and coils, drinking water, dry food, medicines and first aid kits. Some volunteers are travelling to Assam to help in the rehabilitation.