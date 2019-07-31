Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collection centre for Assam flood victims gets cold response

During the Kerala flood, last year, help poured in from different parts of the state. Individuals as well as organisations extended help in the flood-affected areas.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

The relief material collection centre for the Assam Flood victims opened at Rail Kalyana Mandapam, Thampanoor, by the district administration. Volunteers arranging the relief materials contributed by the public Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : During the Kerala flood, last year, help poured in from different parts of the state. Individuals as well as organisations extended help in the flood-affected areas. Even social media was flooded with messages supporting the campaign for the collection of relief materials. 

However, there has been negligible support for the Assam flood victims. A relief material collection centre was opened on Saturday at Rail Kalyana Mandapam in Thampanoor by the district administration so that people can drop in their contributions. It is open from 9 am to 7 pm. But, only a few have responded. 

"Last year, the response had been overwhelming," says Bharath Govind G S, volunteer coordinator. He also said that many people are aware of the Assam floods and the difficulties faced by the victims. "However, there is not much awareness on social media," says Bharath. "But we have asked for donations through Facebook." 

Volunteers have also gone to schools and colleges to create awareness.  The materials needed include baby food and clothes, sanitary napkins, phenyl, bleaching powder, candles, torches, soaps, dettol, mosquito nets and coils, drinking water, dry food, medicines and first aid kits. Some volunteers are travelling to Assam to help in the rehabilitation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam flood collection centre
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp