By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala NGO Association’s state president and State Employees and Teachers Organisation (SETO) state chairman N K Benny will retire from service today.

Benny has been working with Ground Water Department since 1989, where he joined SETO, Thrissur town branch committee later. He was elected its state secretary in 2008, vice-president in 2014 and general secretary in 2015. He was an active KSU worker during school and college days.