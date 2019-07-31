Prune trees scientifically, demand NGO members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city has been witnessing the unsystematic cutting of trees by multiple government departments. Due to the rough monsoon, a Tree Committee with the mayor as the chairperson had issued a directive to prune trees that are slanting to the road. To prevent this, members of Tree Walk have suggested implementing the Tree Protocol started by the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI).

"Trees have architecture. They lose their balance when they are not cut properly. In the name of pruning, government departments are cutting trees unscientifically and therefore completely affecting their growth process. We believe it’s dangerous. By implementing the Tree Protocol, KFRI scientists will assess the health of a tree and suggest how it must be pruned," says Anitha S, member of Tree Walk.

The members of Tree Walk reiterate that a tree must be scientifically assessed before cutting or pruning it. "Trees cut without precision are likely to experience a wild growth and will have to go through the pruning process again," says Anitha.

Tree Walk had earlier approached the previous district collectors with the suggestion. "A few years ago, with the help of then-District Collector Biju Prabhakar, we started a tree health card, but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to follow it up," she added.