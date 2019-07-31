Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council to regulate tile laying

Corporation Council decides to enforce rule that individuals cannot lay tiles on more than 50 per cent of the plot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Using colourful interlocking tiles in one's yard and around the house is common nowadays. It gives a well-kept look to the premises and is structurally more stable. While the list of pros goes on, the disadvantages of using these tiles are serious prompting the city corporation to lay down regulations for laying them.

The Corporation Council, in its recent meeting, decided that individuals cannot lay interlocking or regular tiles in more than 50 per cent of their plot. While there is a rule which regulates the use of interlocking tiles, it has not been enforced. However, recent reports of the depleting groundwater level have forced the corporation to implement the regulation with stricter conditions.

"The tiles do not allow water to seep into the soil beneath it, causing serious groundwater issues. Another problem they cause is the excessive rise in temperature. We are looking to handle it before the issue gets out of hand. Many residents have paved tiles on all sides of their houses. This is not advisable, especially with water scarcity and depletion of groundwater levels," said Palayam Rajan, chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee.

Another problem is that the tiles cause water inundation on the premises, should there be no proper drainage. This can actively work as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. "Proper drainage is essential before laying tiles. The accumulated water should naturally dry off or should be given a pathway to a nearby drain. Many do not follow any of these steps," said an official.By ensuring that half of the land remains concrete-free, the corporation is also looking to encourage civilian contribution to increasing the groundwater level.

Comments

