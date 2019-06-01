Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A project to ensure safety in Thiruvananthapuram

Reckless driving and speeding have been highlighted as reasons for increase in accidents. As part of the Safe Kerala Project, enforcement squads will review an accident spot and identify the reason be

Published: 01st June 2019 07:02 AM

EXPRESS

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has launched the Safe Kerala Project wherein round-the-clock enforcement squads will review an accident spot and identify the reason behind it. Review of the accidents will be conducted under the supervision of regional transport officers. Under the project, 85 enforcement squads spread across 14 districts conduct regular inspections and reviewing the accident spots soon after accidents are reported.

As per the order, eight 24*7 squads spread across the city inspect accidents and ensure the accident victims receive the medical attention within the 'golden hour' - an hour after the accident occurs. “A list of all the road accidents and violations of road laws will be prepared by the squads which will be submitted to the transport commissioner (Enforcement) within six months,” said Rajeev Puthalath, joint transport commissioner.

As per the report by the Kerala Road Safety department, a total of 11,048 accidents have been reported this year. Thiruvananthapuram has recorded 536 cases until 2019, reports the State Crime Records Bureau. This stresses the need to intensify awareness campaigns on road safety. Squads will patrol all major roads round-the-clock to help accident victims and keep a stringent check on rash driving. There is also a plan to install a GPS tracking system and surveillance cameras as part of the project. 

The project is yet to work in a fully-fledged manner as the assistant police officer who are new recruits are undergoing training. Control rooms also need to be set up. An RTO grade officer has been appointed as the State nodal officer of the Safe Kerala Project under the direct supervision of the joint transport commissioner (reinforcement).

“Enforcement squads will be provided with vehicles to help them reach the accident site on time. The presence of such squads will ensure that rules will be followed, thereby reducing the rate of accidents. We are also conducting awareness campaigns based on traffic rules,” said Rajeev.

The squads have been directed to conduct road audits at accident-prone areas and also identify trees and poles which supposedly pose threat to the traffic. 

