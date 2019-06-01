Pre-monsoon cleaning drive extended to June 10 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The month-long pre-monsoon cleaning drive organised by the city corporation which was to end on Friday will continue till June 10. The cleaning drive carried out under the leadership of junior health inspectors in their respective wards and three health supervisors. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was set aside for each ward. The cleaning drive included the unclogging of drains, source reduction and awareness programmes.

The corporation has also included the canals, Parvathi Puthannaar and Amayizhanjam this year. "A 500 metre stretch of Amayizhanjam canal starting from Kannammoola till Pulicode Bridge was cleaned as part of the drive. The rest of the cleaning drive at Amayizhanjam canal will be carried out by various volunteers," said health officer A Sasikumar. "Further cleaning will be carried out according to the action plan that has been scheduled as part of the World Environmental Day," he said.

According to health supervisor Prakash S, 95 per cent of the cleaning has been completed. "Cleaning of the clogged soil at Amayizhanjam canal will be removed by the Irrigation Department," said Prakash.

Cleaning activities were carried out at shops, marriage halls, clubs, market, organisation and public places. NSS, youth organisations, Anganwadi and Kudumbashree volunteers were part of the project.

Segregation of the collected waste into glass, plastic and non-biodegradable materials will be carried out soon. According to Mayor V K Prasanth, all the activities according to the action plan have been already carried out. "The drain and dump sites were cleared while house visits for source reduction are going on. Visits under the leadership of junior health inspectors is expected to continue till June 10," he said.