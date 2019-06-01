Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pre-monsoon cleaning drive extended to June 10 

The month-long drive organised by the city corporation will continue for 10 days

Published: 01st June 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A cleaning drive in the city (file picture)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The month-long pre-monsoon cleaning drive organised by the city corporation which was to end on Friday will continue till June 10. The cleaning drive carried out under the leadership of junior health inspectors in their respective wards and three health supervisors. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was set aside for each ward. The cleaning drive included the unclogging of drains, source reduction and awareness programmes.

The corporation has also included the canals, Parvathi Puthannaar and Amayizhanjam this year. "A 500 metre stretch of Amayizhanjam canal starting from Kannammoola till Pulicode Bridge was cleaned as part of the drive. The rest of the cleaning drive at Amayizhanjam canal will be carried out by various volunteers," said health officer A Sasikumar. "Further cleaning will be carried out according to the action plan that has been scheduled as part of the World Environmental Day," he said.

According to health supervisor Prakash S, 95 per cent of the cleaning has been completed. "Cleaning of the clogged soil at Amayizhanjam canal will be removed by the Irrigation Department," said Prakash.
Cleaning activities were carried out at shops, marriage halls, clubs, market, organisation and public places. NSS, youth organisations, Anganwadi and Kudumbashree volunteers were part of the project.

Segregation of the collected waste into glass, plastic and non-biodegradable materials will be carried out soon. According to Mayor V K Prasanth, all the activities according to the action plan have been already carried out. "The drain and dump sites were cleared while house visits for source reduction are going on. Visits under the leadership of junior health inspectors is expected to continue till June 10," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pre-monsoon cleaning Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp