Replenishing Kattakada’s groundwater: Mission accomplished

At the Jala Sangamam programme organised by the Haritha Kerala Mission, the Kattakkada water 
conservation model under the ‘Jala Samriddhi’ project attracted most spectators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kattakkada water conservation model, under the ‘Jala Samriddhi’ project, attracted more spectators to the Jala Sangamam programme organised by the Haritha Kerala Mission. The project, which is aimed at tackling water scarcity in the Kattakkada constituency, has achieved an enhanced groundwater table in the past three years. Initially, water sources were restored when 314 ponds and 43,000 wells were cleaned and restored. Also, more than a thousand rainwater pits were dug. Around 600 wells were recharged using rainwater harvesting. 

According to Jayakumari G, official-in-charge, the model uses the gravitational pull technique to conserve water from the Mookkunni Mala. “The hill is the major source of 12 streams in that area,” she says. “The exploitation of a quarry led to severe water shortage and the streams had all dried up.”

New water bunds have been set up. “As a result, there is no shortage now,” she said. Pisciculture was promoted and saplings were planted to keep Kattakkada green. ‘Haritha Vidyalayam’ is yet another initiative focusing on encouraging students to keep their school environment green. 

Coir geotextiles were installed on the side walls of the ponds to protect the water resource. Roadside water harvesting has also been installed. With the aim to complete the project in 2020, the Kerala State Land Use Board conducts regular water quality tests and monitoring to ensure the protection of water resources. Recently, the Kulathummal river was cleaned and four permanent bunds have been installed for recharging. The Jala Samriddhi project had two stalls specifically built for the purpose of spreading awareness regarding water conservation and water harvesting. 

Restoring water level
The project, which is aimed at tackling water scarcity, has achieved an enhanced groundwater table in the past three years. Water sources were restored when 314 ponds and 43,000 wells were cleaned and restored. More than a thousand rainwater pits were dug. Around 600 wells were recharged using rainwater harvesting. 

Kattakkada water conservation model Jala Samriddhi Haritha Kerala Mission

