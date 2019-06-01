Surveillance to enhance safety of women in Technopark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police have launched a comprehensive survey at Technopark with a view of enhancing the safety of women working there. The larger aim is to identify issues being faced by women and redress it through infrastructural arrangements and increased police patrolling. The online survey which is being floated as a Google form, poses six questions to women employees and will take place till June 5.

Terming the move as a proactive approach, City Police Commissioner K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said such a survey will help attain responses from women directly, which in turn can aid the department in ensuring the safety of women.

“We do have arrangements for women in Technopark, but still, the collection of information will help us plan their safety in a more focussed manner, which could even be time and location specific if they wholeheartedly participate in the survey,” said Sanjay Kumar. The survey will be implemented in other institutions as well, depending on the success of the current survey, he added. Once the concerns are received, the police intend to plan security measures on the infrastructural front by placing CCTV cameras or lighting up darker areas and augment police patrolling.

The survey is being facilitated by the socio-cultural organisation in Technopark, Prathidhwani. The survey which began on Friday has received more than 100 responses, said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani. “It is a very positive move since the police themselves initiated it. The park has around 20,000 women IT professionals. Recently, we had a few cases of stalking and harassment, following which, a police case was registered. In that light, the move is a very welcome one and can go a long way in addressing the concerns of women staff here.

They said the problems will be redressed in a suitable manner after the survey and that is reassuring,” said Rajeev. Questions along the lines of harassment or problems faced outside workplace, at hostels or on the way to hostels/home; suggestions for increasing security measures near the Technopark – Kazhakkoottam area; suggestions for shady areas near Technopark, that require more police surveillance, figure in the survey.