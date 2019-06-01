Thomas Isaac got facts wrong on masala bond: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed the state Finance minister Thomas Isaac got some facts wrong in his speech on ‘masala bond’ in the assembly. Chennithala has written to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan seeking an opportunity to raise the mistakes in the House.

According to Ramesh, Isaac, in the assembly’s question hour on May 29, stated the bonds did not come under the purview of the UK’s law. However, a statement issued by KIIFB stated the bonds would be governed by the UK’s law. Isaac has been accused of wrongly stating the interest rate of bonds issued by different states in the domestic market.