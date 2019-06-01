Tuition centres too step up pressure on students

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city has been witnessing the mushrooming of tuition centres over the past few years. According to educationists, it is an outcome of increasing competition and parental pressure which adversely affects the social life of the child.

"The competition in the education sector has increased but the quality of education offered remains unsatisfactory. Tuition culture has become a trend now and more than 85 per cent of students attend tuition parallel to formal education," said Shajar Khan, educationist.

He also added obstructing extracurricular activities and play time affects social development.

On the other hand, parents opined the education provided at schools is not enough for their children to pass competitive exams. "Children do not receive additional knowledge at school They get individual attention at tuition centres. I sent my son for math tuition as he would fail regularly in the subject. Post extra help, his skills have improved and he scored excellent results," said Mohanakumari S, mother, Vazuthacaud.

Athira R S (name changed) a Class X student of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, said she was forced to go for tuition classes as her mother was unhappy with her results. "I am the only child and my parents want me to become a doctor. Tuition classes had ruined my friend circle and my social and leisure time. I rebelled and was sent for counselling. Fortunately, the classes have stopped," she said.

Psychologists point out how parental pressure affects the mental wellbeing of the student. "There is a massive demand for tuition and the emphasis is on getting higher grades. Fear of their children lagging behind is the core reason behind pressuring children. There are reported cases of children undergoing severe stress and anxiety as a result of tuition.

Let children build the ability to understand things on their own," said Dr Satheesh N, psychologist. As parents consider tuition centres to be an inevitable part of schooling, they often fail to ensure that the centres have basic amenities. "Most of the tuition centres are cramped. Lack of sufficient chairs, tables, drinking water and washrooms are also issues that have to be addressed. Setting up a peaceful environment is important as most students come for tuition after school and are forced to remain till 10 pm," said Anson Alexander, social worker.