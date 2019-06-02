Condition of woman attacked by jilted lover improving: Hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The condition of the 39-year-old nursing assistant, who lost her right ear after her alleged stalker severed it for rejecting his marriage proposal, is improving, according to Govt Medical College Hospital (GMCH). She is jointly being treated by the surgery, plastic surgery and ENT departments and will only be discharged after a week.

“Those who brought her here didn’t bring the severed part, hence, we couldn’t stitch it,” said a GMCH officer. The woman was on her way to work when the accused, Nithin, 35, attacked her.