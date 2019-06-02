Thiruvananthapuram Govt Med College makes major stride in cancer treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram achieved a rare feat on Saturday after it successfully performed a 14-hour long laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery on a woman suffering from pancreatic cancer.

The complicated surgery was performed by a team led by surgical gastroenterology associate professor Dr R S Sindhu. According to hospital authorities, this is the first time, that the surgery was performed by a lady doctor. They also claimed the surgery was a first for a government hospital in the state.

“The Whipple Procedure (pancreatoduodenectomy) surgery performed on the patient, encompasses several surgical procedures in the same operation. It involves removal of the gallbladder and the head of the pancreas and partial removal of a section of the bile duct along with a section of the small intestine and a part of the stomach,” said an officer of the GMCH.

The Whipple procedure used increasingly in treating pain and other complications of chronic pancreatitis are also best known for its use in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. As per global reports, the procedure has a success rate of 70 to 80 per cent.

Dr M S Sasikiran, Dr Kushal Bairoliya, Dr Ravikrishna, Dr Deepak and others also attended the surgery.