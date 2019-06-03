Clear footpaths for risk-free commutation

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon the footpaths in the city will be free of the shacks and petty shops that pose a risk to pedestrians, enabling easy, risk-free commuting. The city corporation has initiated measures to remove the shops set up on sidewalks that hinder the movement of the public and those that came up in the last three months. "I have given a direction to all the health circles to initiate steps to remove such shops," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

Earlier, city police commissioner K Sanjaykumar Gurudin had sent a comprehensive survey of the footpaths in the city to the Mayor requesting his intervention. "There are a lot of unauthorised and permanent structures set up on the footpaths which obstruct pedestrian movement. When footpaths are encroached by petty shops, the public is forced to walk on the roads making them vulnerable to the accidents. Necessary police assistance will be provided to the concerned person for carrying out the eviction process," said Sanjaykumar Gurudin. "Our focus is only on those who set up shacks which obstruct the walkway. This is seen rampantly across the city and needs to be addressed," he said. The detailed report also has pictures of the various encroachments in as many as 48 locations in the city. "It is just a sample. But there are a lot more," he said.

In the report, the city police commissioner mentioned in 2018, 202 persons died in road accidents, out of which 66 persons were pedestrians. While in 2019, 74 persons died in road accidents and out of these 26 persons were pedestrians. Citing the reasons for such accidents in the report, the commissioner said the absence of such footpaths is an active contributor.

The Mayor said currently the corporation staff is pre-occupied with the cleaning activities and that in a week necessary steps will be taken to identify the illegal structures that pose trouble for

the pedestrians and to remove them. "We have decided to allocate vending zones in each area and then relocate vendors, as it could affect their livelihood. Currently, we are doing a survey to identify these vending zones in the city," he added.

Pedestrian deaths

In the report, the city police commissioner mentioned in 2018, 202 persons died in road accidents, out of which 66 persons were pedestrians. While in 2019, 74 persons died in road accidents among which pedestrians amounted to 26.