Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Making foodies’ delight safe

The Food Safety Department is set to take strict action against hotels and makeshift shops selling stale food

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department plans to take strict action towards hotels which violate food safety norms. Adhering to the information from the commissioner of Food Safety, stringent actions will be taken against the adulteration of the food in the district, said Dileep C L, assistant commissioner of food safety. "The Amaravila and Poovar checkposts were inspected recently with increased complaints concerning the addition of adulterants in fish. No content of formalin was detected in the lab test," said Dileep.

According to Pooja Ravindran, food safety officer of Thiruvananthapuram circle, around 40 to 50 complaints are being received every month. "Most complaints we receive stress the unhygienic atmosphere in hotels," she said. However, the complaints regarding the seasonal fruits, water cans, stale foods and adulterated food are also a major concern. "Those concerned will be in trouble if we detect fraudulence in the lab test," she said.

Pooja said preservation of fish using ice is more reliable compared to other methods. A kilogram of fish needs an equivalent quantity of ice to preserve it. "In the absence of ice, the fish gets spoilt due to microbial reactions," she said. Citing the common misconception among people about fish storage, Pooja said, "People tend to avoid purchasing fish stored in ice, unaware that it is the safest way to preserve fish."

Food Safety Week Celebrations

According to food safety experts, one must be aware about the manufacturing and expiry dates, ingredients, artificial flavouring and colours. As part of the week-long food safety celebrations in the district, the district food safety office is organising awareness programmes to educate the public.
The highlight of the week is the mobile food safety labs arranged in the district. "Mobile food safety labs at Neyyattinkara, Attingal, Venjaramoodu and Nedumangad were utilised by the public. The labs have been set up aiming to help people find adulteration in oil, milk, water and other food items," said Kavitha Sankar, food safety officer. Food safety awareness among hotels and shops will be conducted in Medical college, Thampanoor and Karamana region on Thursday.

Educating the public
As part of the week-long food safety celebrations in the district, the district food safety office is organising awareness programmes to educate the public. The highlight of the week is the mobile food safety labs arranged in the district to detect adulteration in oil, milk and water.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foodies Food Safety Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp