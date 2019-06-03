Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram set to devise effective action plan on waste disposal

Status on compliance to Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 will be prepared

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the wake of a high-level meeting chaired by Local Self Government Department secretary T K Jose, the City Corporation will soon devise an action plan regarding solid waste management measures undertaken by the local body. It will also conceive a business model to manage city waste in the future. 

The meeting which assessed the effectiveness of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s waste management measures was convened in the backdrop of the severe stand taken by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on local bodies that err to comply with its directives on plastic and solid waste management. Speaking to Express, an officer with the Urban Affairs Department said, “It has been decided to prepare a detailed action plan on the status of the compliance to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 by the 100 wards of the Corporation.” 

The action plan which will provide a comprehensive picture on the existing waste management practices followed in the Corporation limits will also include projects which are planned to be undertaken in the future including the status report on the Material Collection Facility (MCF) and Resource Recovery Facility (RRF) set up at each ward. The action plan which will be chalked out within a week will then be submitted for the perusal of the State Level Monitoring Committee of the NGT. 

“During the meeting, the Corporation was pulled up for not setting up adequate MCF and RRF facility in its wards, following which strict directions were issued to set up MCF at 100 wards and RRF in at least six places,” said the officer. The Corporation has also been asked to examine the effectiveness of Clean Kerala Company in managing solid waste and e-waste, settling the dues of the Clean Kerala Company, initiating stringent action against those who dump waste and burn it in the open and provide identity cards to waste collectors.

Sources with the LSGD said the meeting was convened after the NGT’s stringent position taken while considering the hearing on Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 in January and April. 

“It has been noted that despite NGT orders and subsequent directives from the Urban Affairs Department regarding dumping of waste and its open burning, some wards are yet to comply with the same. Solid waste dumping in water bodies is also reported. The meeting was held against this backdrop,” said an officer of the LSGD.

Action plan
The NGT has taken a severe stand on local bodies that err to comply with its directives on plastic and solid waste disposal  

An action plan will be made soon on measures undertaken by the local bodyin this regard. Also, a business model will be devised

The action plan will then be submitted for the perusal of the State Level Monitoring Committee of the NGT

