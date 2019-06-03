Trivandrum techies worried as Kazhakoottam highway is closed for six months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Kazhakoottam highway closing for six months on June 6, Express talks to techies about the difficulties they will face. Traffic restrictions on the Kazhakoottam elevated highway construction has become a dampener for them.

According to Bipi Mohan, senior systems analyst, UST-Global(Campus), rickshaws will make life difficult for the time-sensitive cab drivers, who live by the minute, as well as companies with rotating shifts. Businesses along the stretch will be disturbed since the service road might be a no parking zone.



Aswathy Pillai, a techie from Infopark says she will have to drive additional kilometres to reach office every day from June 6 onward which is going to mess her routine."Managing household work and a 9 to 5 job is difficult. For the next 6 months I have to re-schedule everyday activities otherwise

I will not reach office on time," she said.

Rohit R, another techie working in Technopark says that the new arrangement of using the Technopark rear gate for the entry and exit of heavy vehicles will create a rush inside the tech campus. Meanwhile, the city police have taken additional traffic measures to ensure safety for the motorists while the highway remains closed. City police commissioner Sanjaykumar Gurudin emphasised on the need to follow the information board provided to avoid confusion while taking turns.He also encouraged the general public to make use of the emergency police services if needed.

Safety measures

City police commissioner Sanjaykumar Gurudin emphasised the need to follow the information board to avoid confusion while taking turns. He also encouraged the public to make use of the emergency police services if needed.