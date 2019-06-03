UDF to turn up heat on government for C-DIT exclusion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF will continue its protest against the government for excluding the C-DIT from important government assignments. K C Joseph, MLA, who was earlier the Information and Public Relations Minister, told Express Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had misrepresented facts while defending the government’s decision to replace C-DIT with Kairali TV to produce the weekly ‘Naam Munnottu’ show .

Express had earlier reported that the government had selected Kairali TV as the production agency through an arbitrary tendering process which favoured the party-controlled channel.On Wednesday, the Chief Minister told the Assembly the government opted for another agency following C-DIT’s request.

“The C-DIT cited difficulty in continuing since it was also assigned with the live telecast of the State Lottery draw. Hence, Expression of Interest was invited from production houses functioning within city limits,” he said.Joseph said the CM conveniently ignored the fact that a lot of money was spent on revamping C-DIT’s city studio for shooting the CM’s show.