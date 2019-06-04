C5 project to mitigate climate change

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When rapid urbanisation threatens to disturb the balance of our ecosystem, the district administration came up with Project C5 - Change can Change Climate Change aiming at a sustainable lifestyle mitigating the effects of climate change. The C5 project has three major components.

Project 'Sthithi'

Project 'Sthithi' include training sessions to spread environmental consciousness, climate education classes and responsible waste management practices. It also includes preventing waste generation and the reduction of carbon footprint by promoting plastic-free alternatives. The 'Sthithi' project took up the ideas of green hospitality in the city hotels and restaurants. The package-free shop is yet another initiative put forward by joining hands with bakery associations in the city, promoting the local economy. The highlight of the project was the 'Climate Education Week' a week-long climate education awareness sessions.

Project 'Udyanam'

To create model neighbourhoods, project Udyanam has four key focus areas including dumpsite clearance, beautification, waste management and community management. Under the project, 'Narangamuttayi' an initiative where children from a locality were brought together and introduced to bygone games thereby build ecological consciousness. Informal Vigilant Groups were created comprising of concerned residents around the selected area to be beautified.

Project 'Samrudhi'

An urban organic cultivation project focusing on the harvesting and sale of organic utilities thereby appreciate farming efforts. It also propagates organic farming methods that strive for sustainability, the escalation of soil fertility and biological diversity.

Planting shade trees

On World Environment Day, district administration to join hands with Vivekananda Grandhasala, Poovachal to plant shade trees on the school roads.

Green Event Management

The C5 plans to implement the green protocol for all events from sports events to family gatherings. By selecting green vendors, planning green themes, locally sourcing biodegradable materials and thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint without affecting the shrine of the function.

Project Green Protocol

The #PPT campaign which comes under the Green Protocol project instigates commuters to use public transport to increase mobility. It also propels decongestion of roads to bring down the carbon footprint.

Swap Shop

Providing a platform to sell one's old clothes thereby promoting and encouraging the reuse concept, swap shops were introduced in the city. In the future, setting up an e-commerce portal for the selling is on the plan.