Technical institutions should work as consultants for local bodies: Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Every technical institution should be capable of working as a technical consultant of local self-government (LSG) institutions in the state, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel has said. He was speaking after inaugurating BRIDGE Industry Academia Meet, a workshop organised by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) here.

“Besides working as a technical consultant of LSGs, it should be their responsibility to make projects and programmes for fulfilling the local technical and technological needs of the people in the particular LSG body. The government is planning an internship programme for UG and PG students on job skills, technical know-how and practical knowledge so as to equip them to undertake skilled jobs,” Jaleel said. He said the government is also implementing a permanent mechanism to provide opportunity for students of UG, PG, engineering and polytechnic colleges

“Skilled human resources are the need of the hour, especially at a time when the country is making strides in the manufacturing and information technology sectors. So, the government will create an opportunity for the students to do internship at public sector companies,” Jaleel said.

LSG Minister A C Moideen said the technical education institutions and local self-government bodies will cooperate for rebuilding Kerala. Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus was also present.