  Thiruvananthapuram: Forest Dept to plant 64 lakh saplings

The Forest Department will plant 64 lakh tree saplings on June 5.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department will plant 64 lakh tree saplings on June 5. The saplings, nurtured across 100 nurseries of Social Forestry Department, will be distributed through students and organisations. As many as 83 varieties of tree saplings will be planted this time. Over 28 lakh saplings are fruit-bearing, 11 lakh saplings are good for timber, 10 lakh for medicinal purpose, 6.75 lakh for ornamental purpose and 7.6 lakh saplings can be used to conserve coasts and river banks.

In addition to this, the department will plant 3.2 lakh saplings on vacant plots of various government offices. In Malappuram and 14,000 casuarina tree (‘Kattadi’) saplings along Ponnani coast. Naval Academy in Ezhimala will also get 30,000 casuarina tree saplings to protect the coast. Forest minister K Raju said the government would focus, not just on planting, but also on ensuring its conservation. According to him, an analysis on the survival of saplings distributed on Environment Day, in previous years, showed an encouraging sign. “55 per cent saplings distributed in 2016-17 survived. In 2017-18, the number grew to 63 per cent,” said K Raju.

State-level inauguration

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state-level observation of World Environment day at a function to be held at the Forest headquarters here at 3 pm. Prior to the function, the Chief minister and Forest minister will plant saplings at the venue.The Chief minister will also announce the setting up of a biodiversity heritage centre and distribute various awards for environmental conservation, such as Vanamitra, Paristhithimitra, Biodiversity Conservation and Media awards.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, will deliver the keynote address.A Green Marathon will be organised from Kanakakunnu Palace gate to Forest headquarters in Vazhuthacaud on June 5 at 7 am. The programmes are jointly organised by Forest and Wildlife Department, Kerala State Biodiversity Board and Directorate of Environment and Climate Change.

