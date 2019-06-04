Thiruvananthapuram: Mayor, councillors to use public transport tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To reduce air pollution and improper waste management, the city corporation will launch week-long programmes in view of World Environment Day which falls on Wednesday. The corporation has decided to observe the environment week due to the impact of climate change following global warming. ‘Beat Air Pollution’ will be this year’s environment week theme.

As part of it, the corporation councillors and the Mayor will avoid official and private vehicles and will use and endorse public transport on Wednesday. “We will come to office using the public transport system.

Moreover, we also endorse the public to use the public transport system. The air pollution is hazardous. We have an example of New Delhi where air pollution was acute due to the excess number of vehicles. Let’s avoid that situation here,” Mayor V K Prasanth told reporters here on Monday.In addition to the public transport, the corporation also endorses the use of bicycles. For shorter distances, the corporation staff and councillors will set an example by riding bicycles for shorter distances. The environment week will be observed from June 5 to June 10.

Counters at 25 health circle offices

The corporation will arrange kiosks for distributing bio-composter kitchen bins at 25 health circle offices for free to the residences which need the mechanism of waste treatment at source.

Composting Mela

The corporation will organise a composting mela in front of Connemara market at Palayam to introduce the various mechanism to treat organic waste.

No burn campaign

The Mayor also pointed out that many people including the workers of the corporation have the tendency to burn the waste which is hazardous. Many people are unaware that burning plastic waste is harmful to health and it will emanate poisonous fumes. So the corporation will also start a waste collection drive so that they would treat the waste at the available compost bins. The collection drive will begin from June 6.

Segregated collection hubs

In a bid to treat the inorganic waste, the corporation will also start segregated collection hubs at various points in the city. The collection drive will begin on June 7. In addition to the waste collection, the corporation will also set up selfie points, gaming zone and the selling point of environment-friendly materials.

Cycle rally on June 9

A cycle rally, under the aegis of Indus cycling embassy, has been organised on June 9.

Dry waste collection

According to Mayor, tube lights, CFL and bulbs will be collected on June 9 from 8 am to noon.

‘Smart Trivandrum’mobile app

As part of the Environment Week observance, the corporation will officially launch the ‘Smart Trivandrum’ mobile app so that the citizens of the city could see each and every aspect of the activities of the corporation.

Walky Talky facility for health wing staff

In a first, the corporation will distribute walky-talky to health staff in the corporation to effectively communicate to prevent diseases outbreak and to enable coordination. Various awareness, programmes and seminars will also be conducted as part of the programme.