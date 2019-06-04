World Environment Day: To build green and pleasant future, every step counts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has always been at the forefront when it comes to sending green messages amongst the public through its various initiatives. This World Environment Day with the theme of 'Beat Air Pollution', the Corporation will conduct a host of week-long activities related to conserving the environment and keeping the premises clean by promoting eco-friendly products.

On Wednesday, Mayor V K Prasanth has decided to go to the Corporation using the public transport facility. He will adopt cycle as his mode of transportation on his way back home, spreading the message of sustainability.

The week-long programme will help introduce the public to various waste management techniques. "These initiatives will focus on sustainable techniques that can be adopted by the public in treating waste at the household level and the alternatives to plastic. The Mayor has chosen to ride a cycle to spread awareness among the public on reducing carbon footprints," said a corporation official. The civic body will also launch the 'no-burn campaign'. As part of this, 'Kariyilapettis' will be put up at select places to collect dry leaves. Seminars and awareness programmes will also be conducted. A dry waste collection drive is also planned for plastic and glass waste.

Green protocol

The green protocol was an innovative concept introduced by the corporation to reduce the use of plastics. As a major step, it implemented the protocol in festivals like Attukal Pongala, which was a huge success. Disposable cups and plates were replaced with stainless steel plates and glasses. It also insisted on avoiding the use of PVC flex banners, bottled water and food containers. The city council also made it mandatory for all the events to be green. Public halls and food catering organisations were given instructions.

Portable compost bins and aerobic bins

To deal with waste, the Corporation came up with the technique of composting organic waste using the most effective technology 'portable compost bins'. These bins could be moved from place to place. More than 148 such bins have been placed across the city. To treat waste at the household level, kitchen bins and aerobic bins were also introduced. More than 200 aerobic bins were installed at 17 places across the city. These temporary wooden shelters set up at different parts catered to the families and helped treat even the household waste.

Green army

The Green army, an initiative of the city corporation with the school-college students, was introduced to create awareness on the importance of waste treatment at source. The students have been trained in various techniques of waste treatment at home and segregation of waste. They were sensitised about the harmful effects of burning waste. The training programmes are being led by voluntary groups such as Sahridaya, Care to Others, Make a Difference, Recycle Bin, Prakrithi.