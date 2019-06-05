Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A slice of forest in the backyard

R Hari wakes up to the chirping of crickets these days.

Published: 05th June 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Six-month-old saplings at Miyawaki forest grown in Kanakakkunnu Palace ground in Thiruvananthapuram |B P Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Hari wakes up to the chirping of crickets these days. It has replaced the jarring sound of quarrying that used to disturb the serenity of the area a couple of years ago. Hari has in all practical purpose a ‘forest’ on the premises of his house at Puliyarakonam in Thiruvananthapuram. Apart from crickets, there are around 35 insect varieties in his forest. Sacred figs, tamarind trees which are 15-18 feet tall are among 70 varieties of plant species in 3 cents of his property. 

As the first resident in the district to grow a forest patch using the methods of Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, he says the concept of micro forest in urban landscape is gaining currency. “The green patch has slowly started to give the feel of a forest. People are keenly observing the change and I am sure they will be ready to spare 1 cent of land in 3-4 years to get this feeling,” says Hari, managing director of Invis Multimedia. 

The State Tourism Department has taken a cue from Hari and started a similar forest in Kanakakkunnu Palace Grounds on 5 cents of land, six months ago. It now has a bio-diversity haven containing 64 plant species. Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation is maintaining the patch for 3 years. “People who visit the ‘forest’ are keen on having one in their backyard. Even high-rise apartments can keep a small space aside for Miyawaki forest,” said director of Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation PS Hari. He said his organisation is ready to train students in creating mini forests in schools.

“Even if it is planting 4 or 5 trees in available space it should be encouraged. The rest of the trees will come,” said former member of Kerala Biodiversity Board and director of Salim Ali Foundation V S Vijayan. According to environmentalist Anitha Sharma, “As trees are cut from pavements, it is important to conserve them inside compounds if the city is to enjoy the benefits of trees.”  

Social Forestry has plans to provide a steady supply of tree saplings by setting up centralised nurseries in each district. “There is a good demand for tree saplings throughout the year. We are planning to provide tree saplings of two-year growth which have a higher survival chance,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, E Pradeep Kumar.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp