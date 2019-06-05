Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Checking inspector dies, four injured as KSRTC buses collide at Kallambalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A checking inspector died on Tuesday after two KSRTC buses collided with each other at Kallambalam on Tuesday. Anilkumar, 53, of Saphalyam in Nedumparambu, was identified as the deceased. Four others, Abhinav, 8, of Muthana, Jeevan, 44, of Kowdiyar, Manikandan, 35, of Mukhathala, and Natarajan, 45, of Kanyakumari, were admitted to the Taluk hospital in Chirayinkeezhu with injuries. 

The incident happened at 2.30 pm when a Thiruvananthapuram-bound super fast collided with a fast passenger heading to Kollam. Passengers including Anilkumar, sitting on the right side of the fast passenger, suffered injuries on impact. 

Though Anilkumar was rushed to a private hospital, his life could not be saved. The body was released to his relatives after conducting a postmortem. He is survived by wife Binu and children Abi and Arya.

KSRTC accident death

