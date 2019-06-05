Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister’s attitude is LDF’s strength: Neelalohithadasan

He said with a humble background of being the son of a toddy tapper, Pinarayi had come up as a political leader braving all odds.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Praising the style of functioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, national general secretary of Janata Dal (Secular) A Neelalohithadasan on Tuesday said Pinarayi’s attitude was the LDF’s strength. 

“The Chief Minister, through his tough stance, worked in an exemplary manner during cyclone Ockhi, Nipah outbreak and the devastating flood last year. It was his ‘no-nonsense’ attitude which helped the state in overcoming the crises,” he said.

He said with a humble background of being the son of a toddy tapper, Pinarayi had come up as a political leader braving all odds.He alleged people jealous of the Chief Minister’s performance were trying to establish that his attitude was the reason for the LDF’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. “This is far from the truth,” he said.
He said the LDF’s poll drubbing was a temporary setback.  “This will lead to a stunning performance of the LDF in the ensuing local body polls in the state,” he said.

Reservation for upper castes
He said when the Bill granting reservation to economically backward sections in the upper caste was passed in the Parliament no leader with Janata background opposed it. 
“The Bill is BJP Government’s attempt to reintroduce caste system in the country and should be opposed tooth and nail,” he said. 
Neelalohithadasan said even Pinarayi welcomed the reservation move which led to desperation among supporters of the renaissance values mooted by him.

Left front vs LDF
He said in West Bengal and Tripura it was the Left front which was destroyed. “Kerala has the Left Democratic Front, which comprises 10 parties. This ensured the party does not fade away,” Neelalohithadasan said. “If constituent parties were allowed to contest in south, central and north Kerala seats in the elections, it could have made the LDF stronger,” he said.

