KIIFB approves 29 projects worth Rs 1,423 cr

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh from raising masala bond from London Stock Exchange successfully, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) approved spending of Rs 1,423 crore for improving water supply, health and sports infrastructure in the state.

A KIIFB executive committee and board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 3 and 4 approved the 29 projects in these categories. Over `800 crore are earmarked for developing the potable water projects in Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Malappuram.

“KIIFB has enough funds to meet project funds for this year. From different sources, including masala bonds, we have procured around Rs 10,000 crore,” said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in a statement on Tuesday. According to him, the projects at Kuttanad and Alappuzha will improve the water distribution system and are expected to complete in a year. The Kuttanad drinking water project would help in streamlining the operation of Thanneermukkom bund in Alappuzha, said Isaac.

The board has approved the development of taluk hospitals in Kottarakara and Karunagapally worth Rs 130 crore. An amount of Rs 71.5 crore has been allocated for setting up of Mattannur Speciality Hospital in Kannur. It has allotted Rs 80 crore for developing sports infrastructure in Muvattupuzha, Nedumkandom, Tirur and Feroke. Railway overbridges are coming up at Vallapuzha in Palakkad, Nangiarkulangara in Alappuzha and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam.

The Finance Minister said the government would continue to raise funds from various sources such as Rupee bond, US Dollar bonds, Pravasi Chits and term loans from domestic banks. “We are planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore through free float of Pravasi chit by next year,” Isaac said.



The funds are raised at interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 9.7 per cent. The average interest rate is expected to be in the range of 9 per cent, he said.

KIIFB has so far approved 552 projects worth Rs 29, 455 crore, excluding the Rs 14,725 crore spent on land acquisition for various industrial parks.