Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KIIFB approves 29 projects worth Rs 1,423 cr

The projects are meant for improving potable water supply, health and sports infrastructure in the state 
 

Published: 05th June 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh from raising masala bond from London Stock Exchange successfully, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) approved spending of Rs 1,423 crore for improving water supply, health and sports infrastructure in the state. 

A KIIFB executive committee and board chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 3 and 4 approved the 29 projects in these categories. Over `800 crore are earmarked for developing the potable water projects in Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Malappuram. 

“KIIFB has enough funds to meet project funds for this year. From different sources, including masala bonds, we have procured around Rs 10,000 crore,” said Finance Minister  T M Thomas Isaac in a statement on Tuesday. According to him, the projects at Kuttanad and Alappuzha will improve the water distribution system and are expected to complete in a year.  The Kuttanad drinking water project would help in streamlining the operation of Thanneermukkom bund in Alappuzha, said Isaac. 

The board has approved the development of taluk hospitals in Kottarakara and Karunagapally worth Rs 130 crore. An amount of Rs 71.5 crore has been allocated for setting up of Mattannur Speciality Hospital in Kannur. It has allotted Rs 80 crore for developing sports infrastructure in Muvattupuzha, Nedumkandom, Tirur and Feroke. Railway overbridges are coming up at Vallapuzha in Palakkad, Nangiarkulangara in Alappuzha and Kaduthuruthy in Kottayam.  

The Finance Minister said the government would continue to raise funds from various sources such as Rupee bond, US Dollar bonds, Pravasi Chits and term loans from domestic banks. “We are planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore through free float of Pravasi chit by next year,” Isaac said. 

The funds are raised at interest rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 9.7 per cent.  The average interest rate is expected to be in the range of 9 per cent, he said. 

KIIFB has so far approved 552 projects worth Rs 29, 455 crore, excluding the Rs 14,725 crore spent on land acquisition for various industrial parks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KIIFB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp