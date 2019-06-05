'Let's make Thiruvananthapuram plastic-free'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mindless dumping of waste across the city has led to land and water pollution. 'Wecreatelives', a social entrepreneurship venture was established with the aim to train differently-abled people who are often the neglected lot and struggle to make both ends meet. As part of World Environment Day, Wecreatelives along with the differently-abled community is organising an awareness programme on Wednesday to make the city plastic-free and protect Mother Earth. More than 150 volunteers will be part of the event which will include around 20 differently-abled people.

“Plastic waste is non-degradable and a threat to our planet. Through the campaign 'Let's make our city plastic-free', we plan to spread awareness among the public about the need to reduce the use of plastic by clearing plastic waste across the city,” said Rahul R L, founder of Wecreatelives. The campaign will start from the Collectorate and will culminate at the Kanakakkunnu Palace.

Apart from collecting plastic waste, a cleaning camp will also be held. The programme also includes planting saplings and distributing seeds to the public. Cultural programmes such as flash mob will be conducted by the differently-abled. A magic show will also be conducted by the differently-abled as part of the programme. Rahul said, “120 kg of plastic is produced every day yet there are no other alternatives adopted. To spread more awareness among the public, a plastic human installation will be made at Shankumugam beach.”

Founded a year ago, We create lives has been helping the differently-abled to sell their products through an online platform. The organisation has been training them in making jute bags, pens, files and has been able to bring out about 400 products. Until now they have been able to help more than 1,800 differently-abled people across the state.